Tesla Exodus Continues As Top HR Exec Reportedly Departs After String Of Senior Exits

EV giant Tesla Inc‘s TSLA top human resources executive Allie Arebalo has reportedly left the company on the heels of other senior executives including Drew Baglino and Rebecca Tinucci.

What Happened: Arebalo has left the company as of this week, Bloomberg reported, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the matter. It is uncertain if the executive was part of the layoffs or if she resigned, the report added.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Arebalo has been with Tesla for over 6 years, starting in May 2018. She started in her last role as Director of North America HR in February 2023 and reported directly to company CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla did not respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Why It Matters: Arebalo’s departure adds to the growing list of senior leaders who have left Tesla in recent weeks, including Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure Rebecca Tinucci, Director of New Product Introduction Daniel Ho, Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering Drew Baglino, and Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development Rohan Patel.

The company has also reportedly dismantled most of its Supercharger team, and dissolved the public policy team and marketing team in the U.S.

Last month, Tesla decided to lay off 10% or 14,000 of its global workforce to cut costs and focus all efforts on achieving vehicle autonomy.

Tesla's layoffs reflect the broader challenges facing the company, including declining sales and pricing pressures. For the first quarter, the EV giant reported revenue of $21.3 billion, down from the $23.33 billion reported a year earlier. This is the first time the company’s quarterly revenue has fallen since the pandemic in 2020.

