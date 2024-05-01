Elon Musk Reacts To Algorithm Changes On Mark Zuckerberg-Led Instagram Geared Toward Rewarding Originality: 'Content About To Drop 99%'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday reacted to a social media user’s comment about Meta Platforms, Inc.’s META Instagram’s algorithm change.

What Happened: Instagram, a subsidiary of Meta, earlier this week announced a significant change in its recommendation algorithm for Reels. The update aims to promote original content and discourage the reposting of others’ work.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, explained the changes in a video posted on Instagram, stating that the platform would prioritize original content over reposted material in its recommendations. Additionally, accounts that frequently share unoriginal content without adding value will be removed from recommendations.

Following this announcement, a user on X, formerly Twitter, humorously suggested that the change would lead to a 99% drop in Instagram content, implying that most of the platform’s content is duplicated.

Musk, in response, reacted with a Face with Tears of Joy emoji.

Why It Matters: Musk has repeatedly targeted Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Last month, the tech billionaire criticized the Instagram Reels posted on X, calling the platform’s logo “annoying.”

In August 2023, Musk highlighted the importance of “truth” and Community Notes on X, pointing out the lack of fact verification for sponsored ads on Instagram. In November the same year, he mockingly compared the popular photo and video networking site and OnlyFans.

In December, Musk responded to a report suggesting that over a million people worldwide were eager to delete their Instagram accounts.

