Trump Confirms Intent To Join Jan. 6 Capitol March, Denies Lunging At Car's Steering Wheel: 'I'm A Lover, Not A Fighter'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly acknowledged his desire to participate in the Capitol march that took place on January 6, 2021. He, however, refuted claims that he attempted to seize control of his vehicle to head towards the Capitol.

What Happened: Trump, during a speech to supporters in Wisconsin, confirmed that he had expressed to Secret Service agents his wish to join the Capitol march on the day of the riots. He dismissed the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who alleged that Trump had “lunged” at the steering wheel in an attempt to drive towards the Capitol, reported The Hill.

“Remember the person that said I attacked a Secret Service agent in the front of the car? It's not my deal. I'm a lover, not a fighter,” said Trump to his supporters, according to the report.

He also told them, “I'd like to go down there because I see a lot of people walking down.”

Trump’s actions on the day of the Capitol riots have been a key issue in President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign and are central to federal charges against him in Washington. Ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the now-disbanded Jan. 6 committee in 2022 raised new questions about Trump’s actions and his attempts to join supporters marching towards the Capitol.

However, the driver of Trump’s car on January 6 contradicted Hutchinson’s testimony, asserting that Trump never tried to take control of the car. A report from House Republicans released earlier this year supports this claim.

See Also: Trump Vs Biden: New Poll Reveals Shift In 2024 Race As Public Divided On Presidents’ Legacies

Despite this, a copy reviewed by The New York Times suggests that the driver corroborated Hutchinson’s details about Trump’s insistence on joining supporters at the Capitol.

Why It Matters: The driver’s testimony, as reported in March, contradicted earlier allegations that Trump tried to seize control of his vehicle during the Capitol riot. This testimony was part of a larger report by House Republicans that downplays Trump’s involvement in the day’s chaos.

Following this, Trump called for the prosecution of Hutchinson. The former president’s demand for legal action came in response to Hutchinson’s testimony about the events of January 6.

As the U.S. Supreme Court was scheduled to deliberate Donald Trump's presidential immunity claim, former Republican representative Liz Cheney, who was the vice chair of the Jan.6 committee, called upon the apex court to rule against it.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Read Next: Americans Split On Biden Vs. Trump — But Nearly Half Of All Voters Crave An Alternative, New Poll Shows

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.