Trump's Endorsement Fails To Quell Marjorie Taylor Greene's Conservative Rebellion Against Speaker Mike Johnson: 'Complete Surrender Is Not Acceptable'

The endorsement of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) by former President Donald Trump has done little to deter conservative rebels from their mission to oust him. Despite Trump’s support, key figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) continue to voice their dissatisfaction.

What Happened: Trump’s backing of Johnson was made public during a radio interview with John Fredericks on Monday.

The ex-president said, “It's not like he can go and do whatever he wants to do. I think he's a very good person,” Trump said following his time in court in New York on Monday. “I think he's trying very hard.”

However, this endorsement has not appeased those seeking Johnson’s removal. Greene, the originator of the current motion-to-vacate resolution, expressed her dissatisfaction on social media, stating, “Complete surrender is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Similarly, Massie criticized Johnson again on Tuesday, insisting on no “complete & total surrender.” He also expressed his disappointment with the current state of the U.S. House, calling it “downright embarrassing.”

Why It Matters: This rebellion against Johnson follows his decision to advance a $95 billion foreign aid package, including $61 billion for Ukraine and regional partners. Greene had previously called for Johnson’s resignation after the House passed the aid package, accusing him of betraying Republican voters. She threatened to initiate a vote for his removal if he didn't step down.

Trump had previously expressed his support for Johnson during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. Despite Trump’s efforts to quell the rift, Greene has remained unyielding in her criticism of Johnson.

