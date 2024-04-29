Edward Snowden Releases 'Genie' Out Of The Bottle, His Ongoing Poll Shows People Want 'Neither Trump Nor Biden'

Loading... Loading...

Whistleblower Edward Snowden’s recent poll on X, formerly Twitter, suggests a significant number of people desire a fresh face for the next U.S. President, rather than the current options.

What Happened: On Monday, Snowden posted a poll on X, asking his followers who they would prefer as the next president. The poll, which garnered over 1.7 million views and over 132,000 votes, showed that 88.7% of respondents preferred “Neither Trump nor Biden,” while only 11.3% chose “Either Trump or Biden.”

There were four days left for the poll to close, at the time of writing.

Why It Matters: This poll comes in the wake of Snowden’s previous comments on both President Biden and his predecessor Trump. Snowden has previously criticized the president for skipping a cognitive assessment during his annual physical examination and compared Biden’s visit to a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia to “watching Jordan at the top of his game.”

Snowden’s poll and his previous comments reflect a growing sentiment among Americans for an alternative presidential candidate. A recent survey by Pew Research Center revealed that while Biden and Trump are virtually tied in terms of support, nearly half of all voters crave an alternative. Snowden’s poll, with its overwhelming preference for a new candidate, seems to echo this sentiment.

Furthermore, Snowden’s criticism of both Biden and Trump, as well as his assertion that they, along with Hillary Clinton, have all “mishandled” classified documents, suggests a disillusionment with the current political elite.

Photo Courtesy: Gage Skidmore on Flickr

