Edward Snowden Compares Biden Ordering A Milkshake To 'Jordan At The Top Of His Game'

Edward Snowden offered a sarcastic commentary on President Joe Biden’s visit to a Wawa in Philadelphia.

What Happened: On Thursday, Snowden took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his views on Biden’s recent visit to a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. His tweet, “It’s like watching jordan at the top of his game,” was a tongue-in-cheek comparison of the President’s visit to the performance of a top athlete.

Biden made a stop at Wawa in Center City near Independence Hall, accompanied by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Biden ordered an Italian hoagie and a black and white milkshake from the convenience store, while Parker chose yogurt. This marked Biden’s third stop in Pennsylvania that week, as he prepared for a rematch against former President Donald Trump, reported CBS News.

He also received endorsements from members of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s family and made previous visits to Scranton and Pittsburgh, discussing economic policies and meeting with union leaders.

Why It Matters: Snowden’s tweet comes in the context of his previous criticisms of Biden. In February, he expressed concern over reports that Biden had skipped a cognitive assessment during his annual physical. Snowden suggested that the White House medical staff has historically been “all-too-happy to lie” to downplay or conceal Presidential health issues.

While Snowden has been vocal about his views on the current administration, he has previously dismissed the idea of running for President himself. In a response to a Twitter user’s question in June 2023, he stated, “I’d rather not.”

Photo via Wikimedia

