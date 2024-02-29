Edward Snowden Isn't Happy Biden Skipped Cognitive Testing During Medical Exam: 'White House Medical Staff Has Always…Been All-Too-Happy To Lie'

Loading... Loading...

Whistleblower Edward Snowden has expressed concern over reports that President Joe Biden skipped a cognitive assessment during his annual physical. Snowden suggests that Biden’s decision is worrying, irrespective of one’s political affiliation.

What Happened: In his tweet made on Friday, Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor, highlighted the absence of a cognitive assessment in Biden’s recent physical examination.

Snowden said on X, formerly Twitter, that “White House medical staff has always, historically speaking, been all-too-happy to lie in order to play down or conceal Presidential maladies.”

President Biden’s latest physical at Walter Reed on Wednesday did not include a cognitive exam, raising concerns given his age and previous worries about his memory, reported NPR.

While his team defended the decision, citing the demands of the presidency, debates ensued over his cognitive health. Biden, however, remains active and engaged, managing his health with a CPAP machine for sleep apnea and adjusting his medication regimen. Despite ongoing scrutiny, his overall health appears consistent with previous years, according to the report.

The tweet comes in light of ongoing discourse about the cognitive abilities of older politicians. Notably, former President Donald Trump, another 2024 presidential front-runner, has faced similar criticisms.

Why It Matters: This conversation around cognitive ability in politics is not new. Trump, despite his own verbal missteps, has frequently questioned Biden’s mental abilities, even challenging him to take a cognitive exam.

Moreover, the 2024 election could see voters choosing between two candidates who could break age records for the presidency.

Interestingly, Nikki Haley, another White House contender, has repeatedly called for mandatory “mental competency tests” for politicians over 75. This proposal might get more attention considering the recent concerns expressed by Snowden.

