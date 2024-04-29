'Do You Like Exploding Menus?' Elon Musk's X Testing A New Video Game-Like Interface For Likes, Reposts And More

Loading... Loading...

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, is testing a major design overhaul in recent history, offering a new way to like and repost.

What Happened: Christopher Stanley, X's senior director of security engineering posted a video of an upcoming major overhaul of the social media app that tries to pack more posts on the screen.

The video shows off an "exploding" video game-like interface that hides menu actions like Repost, Like, Reply, Share, and Bookmark behind a long-press action.

These action buttons are currently visible under each post, eating up space. The new design hides them and allows X to display more posts on the screen.

X is also testing an easier way to reply to posts, with a right-to-left swipe gesture. This is more commonplace and can be found in other social media apps as well.

However, there's one downside to this – the number of replies, reposts, likes and bookmarks get hidden, too, taking away useful information that is currently visible for each post.

Why It Matters: Although X has undergone several changes since Musk acquired it in 2022, its design has remained the same for the most part. There have been several under-the-hood changes, especially after the launch of the "X Premium" subscriptions and ad revenue sharing program.

Earlier this month, Musk announced that an X algorithm update is "coming soon" to deal with the increase in clickbait and spam on the social media platform.

