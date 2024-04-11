Elon Musk Finally Appears To Be Taking Clickbait And Irrelevant Content On X Seriously: 'Algorithm Update Coming Soon...'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has hinted at an upcoming algorithm update for his social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter.

What Happened: On Thursday, Musk took to X and announced the forthcoming algorithm update, promising “more bangers and less clickbait.” Several users responded to Musk’s post, expressing their concerns about the platform’s bot and clickbait issues.

One user requested the removal of bots with “nudes in bio” on every post, while another urged the tech billionaire to stop censoring pro-Palestinian voices. One user also criticized the “ridiculous clickbait” on the platform.

See Also: Elon Musk Asks Brazilian Member Of Congress Why Parliament Allows Their Supreme Court Justice ‘The Power Of A Brutal Dictator’

These complaints have been ongoing for months, with users expressing frustration over unrelated memes, videos, and ads cluttering their feeds.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Musk’s X has also been facing a surge in adult content, causing discomfort among its users. Earlier this month, the tech mogul acknowledged the issue and promised a “major purge” to address this problem.

The Tesla CEO has also decided to gift the once coveted blue checkmarks to users with over 2,500 and 5,000 "verified subscriber followers.” This development was considered an ironic twist since Musk suggested earlier, while re-launching Twitter Blue, that he is rooting for people with “less prominent handles.”

Loading... Loading...

Meanwhile, in a deposition that was conducted last month, Musk also admitted that his tweets might have financially impacted X more negatively than positively. The deposition dated March 27 was in relation to Musk’s alleged involvement in promoting a debunked conspiracy theory.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Hit With Obstruction Of Justice Inquiry After He Calls For Impeachment Of Brazil’s Top Judge: ‘Abuse Of Economic Power’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock