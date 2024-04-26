Elon Musk Says Ad Revenue Sharing Will Be 'Paused' For Some X Creators Over Pending Investigation Into 'Use Of Bots To Spam Likes, Replies'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk announced the suspension of ad revenue sharing for certain creators on his social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, due to bot spamming.

What Happened: Musk took to X to reveal that the ad revenue sharing for some creators will be paused. This decision comes as a response to an ongoing investigation into the bot problem on his social media platform.

"Ad revenue sharing will be paused for some creators pending investigation into use of bots to spam likes, replies, DMs, etc."

The billionaire entrepreneur emphasized the purpose of creator payouts. However, he noted that some users are exploiting the system to generate ad revenue, which is “obviously not ok.”

"The point of creator payouts is to incentivize high-quality content on X. In some cases, we are seeing the opposite, where people are spamming the system to generate ad money."

Why It Matters: Musk’s decision to halt ad revenue sharing for certain creators is the latest in a series of moves aimed at addressing the bot problem on X.

Earlier this month, Musk announced that the platform would charge a small fee for new users to post, with the primary goal of curbing the bot onslaught.

This is not the first time Musk has taken steps to combat bot activity on X. In October, the platform began charging a $1 annual subscription fee for new users in New Zealand and the Philippines as part of its “Not A Bot” program, aimed at mitigating spam, manipulation, and bot activity on the platform.

