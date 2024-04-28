Elon Musk Debunks Tucker Carlson's Alien Theory, SCOTUS On Trump's Immunity, North Korea's Military Pledge And More: This Week In Politics

Loading... Loading...

The week was filled with intriguing stories, from Elon Musk‘s dismissal of alien theories to the U.S. Supreme Court’s deliberation on former President Donald Trump‘s immunity claims. North Korea’s commitment to military power, the White House’s stance on National Guard deployment, and Trump’s stock loss also made headlines. Here’s a quick recap of these stories.

Musk Dismisses Alien Theories – Tesla Inc. CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk refuted Tucker Carlson’s claim that aliens are living among us. Musk stated that despite the approximately 6000 satellites orbiting Earth, he has seen no evidence of extraterrestrial life. Read the full article here.

SCOTUS Deliberates on Trump’s Immunity Claims – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that former presidents enjoy some degree of immunity from criminal prosecution. Legal experts weighed in on the proceedings, with the spotlight on Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. Read the full article here.

North Korea’s Commitment to Military Power – Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, announced North Korea’s commitment to strengthening its military power to safeguard its sovereignty and ensure regional peace. She condemned the U.S. military's series of exercises in the region. Read the full article here.

White House on National Guard Deployment – The White House declined Republican Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) call to deploy the National Guard on college campuses witnessing large-scale protests over the Israel-Hamas conflict. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre clarified that the power to deploy the National Guard lies with state governors. Read the full article here.

Trump’s Stock Loss – The public debut of Trump Media & Technology Group has been a major storyline of 2024. The company is now warning of potential stock manipulation, and investors shorting the newly public stock have reportedly made millions of dollars. Read the full article here.

