Kim Jong Un's Sister Pledges To Build North Korea's 'Overwhelming' Military Power Amid Rising Regional Tensions

In a recent statement, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, announced that North Korea is committed to strengthening its military power to safeguard its sovereignty and ensure regional peace.

What Happened: Kim Yo Jong condemned the U.S. military’s series of exercises in the region this year, beginning with live-fire drills conducted with South Korea, which she labeled as a cause of regional instability, Reuters reported on Wednesday. She referred to the South Korean military as “puppet military gangsters.”

“We will continue to build overwhelming and the most powerful military power to safeguard our sovereignty, security and regional peace,” she was quoted as saying by the North’s KCNA news agency.

The U.S. and South Korean militaries have been conducting a series of drills with increased scale and intensity in recent months, under a pledge by both countries’ leaders to enhance military readiness against North Korea’s threats.

About 100 military aircraft conducted two-week-long aerial drills this month, according to South Korea’s military. North Korea views these U.S. military exercises as preparations for a nuclear war against it, while Washington and Seoul maintain that the drills are defensive and conducted regularly to maintain readiness.

Why It Matters: This announcement comes on the heels of a series of events that have escalated tensions in the region. Earlier this year, North Korea conducted its fourth missile test, raising alarms in South Korea and Japan. The missile was suspected to be a ballistic one, capable of deploying a hypersonic glide vehicle for delivering a nuclear payload.

In response to North Korea’s actions, the United States, South Korea, and Japan proposed the creation of a new body to oversee sanctions enforcement. This initiative was proposed to maintain international pressure on North Korea.

Kim Yo Jong’s recent statement echoes her previous criticisms of the U.S., as she had slammed the U.S. for “gangster-like” hypocrisy after North Korea’s failed military spy satellite launch in 2023.

