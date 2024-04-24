Trump Vs. Biden: Former President Dominates Swing States, But Loses One For First Time In New 2024 Election Poll

Loading... Loading...

For the first time in more than 130 years, voters will likely choose between two candidates with presidential experience for the 2024 presidential election.

Here's a look at who voters in swing states currently favor in a 2020 election rematch of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

What Happened: A close race is expected between Biden and Trump in the 2024 election based on election polls and betting odds.

Key demographics like young voters and old voters could play an important role in the election, along with key swing states.

A new poll of voters in swing states shows Biden gaining ground over Trump, who has led the way in these key states in recent months.

Here are the results of the recent swing state poll from Morning Consult for the month of April, with the results from March in parentheses.

Arizona: 49% Trump (48%), 42% Biden (43%)

Georgia: 49% Trump (49%), 43% Biden (42%)

Michigan: 47% Biden (45%), 45% Trump (45%)

Nevada: 51% Trump (46%), 43% Biden (44%)

North Carolina: 51% Trump (49%), 41% Biden (43%)

Pennsylvania: 47% Trump (45%), 46% Biden (45%)

Wisconsin: 48% Trump (45%), 44% Biden (46%)

Why It's Important: The new poll shows Trump gaining support in Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump has some of his biggest leads in Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina since polling began in October 2023 for the swing states.

Biden gained support in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania, but lost support in several states. The key win for the current president is taking a lead in Michigan for the first time since polling began in October.

The new poll also showed Biden gaining voter trust on several items including Medicare and Social Security.

The seven swing states together represent 93 electoral votes in the 2024 election. Six of the seven swing states were won by Biden in the 2020 election, with Trump winning North Carolina. Five of the seven swing states won by Biden in 2020 flipped from Trump to Biden in the election, including Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.

