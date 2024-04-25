Former Trump Attorney Vows To Cease Public Criticism Of Ex-President Until Hush-Money Trial Is Over

Loading... Loading...

The former personal lawyer to Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, has pledged to stop all public commentary about the former president until after his testimony in the ongoing hush-money trial.

What Happened: On Thursday, Cohen announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account, “Despite not being the gagged defendant, out of respect for Judge Merchan and the prosecutors, I will cease posting anything about Donald on my X (formerly Twitter) account or on the Mea Culpa Podcast until after my trial testimony. See you all in a month (or more).”

Business Insider reported that legal experts voiced concerns about Cohen’s ongoing public commentary on the case, which could potentially offer more material for Trump’s lawyers during cross-examination. Cohen’s choice to stay silent could be a strategic move to prevent jeopardizing his testimony.

Trump, who has consistently attacked Cohen’s credibility, is also being scrutinized for possibly violating Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order. Cohen’s forthcoming testimony is expected to be a significant event in the trial.

Why It Matters: Cohen is a key figure in the New York prosecutors‘ accusations of falsified business records to hide hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. He is also a crucial witness in Trump’s fraud trial.

It is worth noting that this case is moving forward in contrast to Trump’s other criminal cases, which seem to be at a standstill.

This also comes on the heels of Trump’s close allies including Boris Epshteyn, Mark Meadows, and Rudy Giuliani being indicted by an Arizona grand jury for alleged involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

