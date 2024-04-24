Trump Allies Giuliani, Meadows Indicted By Arizona Grand Jury For Alleged 2020 Election Subversion — Ex-President Possibly 'Unindicted Co-conspirator 1': Report

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump’s close allies, including Boris Epshteyn, Mark Meadows, and Rudy Giuliani, have been indicted by an Arizona grand jury. The indictment pertains to their alleged involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

What Happened: The Arizona grand jury handed down an indictment against several individuals associated with Trump’s 2020 campaign. These individuals stand accused of trying to subvert the election results, including the fraudulent electors from Arizona, reported CNN on Wednesday.

Among the indicted are Epshteyn, a former White House aide and one of Trump’s closest advisers, former White House chief of staff Meadows, and former New York Mayor Giuliani, as per a source familiar with the investigation, according to CNN .

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the indictment on Wednesday night, focusing on the 11 individuals who acted as pro-Trump electors in the state. The names of several other indicted defendants remain redacted until they have been served, Mayes stated.

While Trump himself has not been charged in Arizona, the indictment details suggest he is referred to as “Unindicted Coconspirator 1”.

Why It Matters: The indictment of Trump’s allies in Arizona marks a significant development in the ongoing legal battles surrounding the 2020 election.

In an interview with Fox News in August 2023, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga), a staunch Trump supporter, suggested that the ex-president could potentially face a fifth indictment, this time in Arizona, based on a similar alleged fraudulent elector scheme aimed at undermining President Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state.

