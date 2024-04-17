US And Asian Allies Propose New Panel To Monitor Sanctions Imposed On Kim Jong Un's North Korea

Loading... Loading...

In a significant move to maintain international pressure on Kim Jong Un‘s North Korea, the United States, South Korea, and Japan are pushing for the creation of a new body to oversee sanctions enforcement.

What Happened: This initiative follows the hindrance at the U.N. due to Russia’s refusal to renew the mandate for the existing panel of experts and China’s abstention from the vote, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The suggested panel would include countries that support the initiative, such as Australia, New Zealand, and some European nations. A senior South Korean official pointed out the difficulties the U.N. panel faced, particularly from Chinese and Russian members who tried to weaken the findings on North Korea’s sanctions evasion.

Despite lacking the U.N.’s international legitimacy, the new panel is expected to be more effective in monitoring North Korea’s activities. Seoul officials have shown a preference for forming the panel among allies, but they are also open to seeking formal U.N. General Assembly endorsement.

The panel might also oversee the enforcement of resolutions related to North Korea’s human rights issues. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., has vowed to ensure the panel’s work continues, whether within or outside the U.N. structure.

Russia and China, on the other hand, have proposed easing sanctions on North Korea to encourage diplomatic talks and address the humanitarian crisis in the country.

Why It Matters: The U.S. has been vocal about its concerns regarding North Korea’s allies. Recently, Thomas-Greenfield criticized Russia and China for their support of North Korea, urging them to stop “rewarding” Kim Jong Un’s “bad behavior.”

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised alarms over the military assistance that Russia is receiving from North Korea, Iran, and China, which adds to the urgency of maintaining a robust sanctions regime.

Moreover, North Korea’s recent test-firing of a new hypersonic missile, which is challenging to intercept and signals the country’s advanced nuclear capabilities, has escalated tensions.

