Gavin Newsom Planning Legislation That Will Allow Arizonans Access Abortion In California: 'I Recognize What's At Stake'

Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has unveiled plans to propose legislation aimed at helping Arizonans access abortion services in California. This comes in the wake of a near-total abortion ban in Arizona.

What Happened: The California governor’s initiative is a direct response to the Arizona Supreme Court’s recent decision to enforce an 1864 near-total abortion ban in the coming weeks. This ruling has significantly reshaped Arizona’s political landscape, especially considering its status as a crucial battleground state for the forthcoming November election, reported The Washington Post.

Newsom announced his plans on MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki," highlighting the necessity for decisive action against Republican-led abortion bans. The proposed emergency legislation seeks to fast-track the licensing of Arizona abortion providers, enabling them to offer their services in California.

Newsom’s office, in collaboration with Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes, has been formulating a strategy to expedite Arizona abortion providers’ ability to deliver reproductive care in California. The legislation is set to be introduced in the statehouse this week via the legislature's women's caucus.

“I recognize what's at stake because we're already feeling it,” said Newsom, noting the uptick of people seeking reproductive care in California post-Dobbs.

Why It Matters: This move by Governor Newsom comes amid a tumultuous period for abortion rights in Arizona. As reported by Benzinga earlier this month, former President Donald Trump criticized an Arizona court ruling that upheld a 19th-century law banning nearly all abortions. Despite his criticism, Trump maintained that states should legislate on abortion, a stance that has added to the ongoing confusion about his position on the issue.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, Trump urged Arizona lawmakers to address the state's abortion laws "as fast as possible." His comments have further stirred the political pot, highlighting the urgency and complexity of the abortion debate in Arizona.

Photo courtesy Sheila Fitzgerald on Shutterstock.com

