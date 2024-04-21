Marjorie Taylor Greene Takes Step Back In Effort To Remove Speaker Mike Johnson But Blasts Him As 'A Lame Duck'

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has opted to take a different approach regarding the leadership future of Speaker Mike Johnson.

On Saturday, Greene told reporters that she would consult with her fellow House Republicans to hear from their constituents before deciding whether to proceed with a vote to remove him, noted CNBC.

This disclosure followed the House's passage of several key bills during an uncommon Saturday session. The bills addressed in this session included aid for Taiwan, Ukraine, and Israel, as well as a provision that could result in a TikTok ban under certain conditions related to its parent company, ByteDance, a Chinese company.

Greene has not yet acted on a motion she introduced in March to force Johnson's removal from the speaker's office.

“I do not support Mike Johnson, he’s already a lame duck,” Greene told reporters.

Meanwhile, the passage of the aid bill for Ukraine on Saturday prompted some House members to cheer and wave Ukrainian flags, an act that Greene and Johnson both viewed critically.

“We should only wave one flag on the House floor, and I think we know which flag that is,” Johnson said.

As these bills move to the Senate under Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), anticipation grows regarding their potential passage into law.

Schumer has suggested that the Senate might consider them as early as Tuesday, marking a pivotal phase in their legislative process that ultimately hinges on President Joe Biden's approval.

