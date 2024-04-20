Former Congressman Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's Stance On Ukraine: 'Moscow Marjorie Has Reached A New Low'

Loading... Loading...

In an interview on CNN on Friday, Ken Buck (R-Colo.), a former Congressman, sharply criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for her stance on Ukraine, dubbing her "Moscow Marjorie" for echoing Russian narratives.

Buck expressed his dismay over Greene's repeated anti-Ukraine rhetoric, equating her commentary to Russian propaganda that undermines U.S. foreign policy interests.

“Moscow Marjorie has reached a new low. You know, during the Russian Revolution, Bolshevik Revolution leader Vladimir Lenin talked about American journalists who were writing glowing reports about Russia at the time as ‘useful idiots,’” Buck said.

“And I don’t even think that Marjorie reaches that level of being a useful idiot here,” Buck added. “She is just mouthing the Russian propaganda, and really hurting American foreign policy in the process.”

“Moscow Marjorie has reached a new low…She is just mouthing the Russian propaganda”



Former Republican Rep. Ken Buck reacts to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s prominence on Russian state TV pic.twitter.com/AzZVnk0jTc

— Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) April 20, 2024

The Hill reported that this is not the first instance Buck has used the moniker "Moscow Marjorie" to describe the embattled Congresswoman.

During a House Oversight Committee meeting on Wednesday, Greene showcased photos and news stories claiming to reveal neo-Nazi activities in Ukraine. She expressed concern that discussing "the Nazis in Ukraine and their recruitment efforts that spread worldwide" is perceived as misinformation.

Also Read: Marjorie Taylor Greene Isn't Backing Down On Criticism Of House Speaker Despite Donald Trump's Efforts To Quell Rift: 'I'm Not Full Of Sh*t Just Like Mike Johnson Is'

Greene, known for her "America First" economic stance, also made headlines with her motion in late March to vacate the current House speaker, Mike Johnson (R-La.), advocating for a reevaluation of foreign military engagements.

“I don’t care if the Speaker’s office becomes a revolving door,” Greene said. “If that’s exactly what needs to happen, then let it be. But the days are over of the old Republican Party that wants to fund foreign wars and murder people in foreign lands, while they stab the American people in their face.”

Now Read: Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Trying To Oust Speaker Mike Johnson — Except She Has No GOP Allies

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock