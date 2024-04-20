Donald Trump's Niece Mocks Him For Falling Asleep During Criminal Trial: 'I'm A Little Worried That Narcolepsy Runs In The Family'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview with Dean Obeidallah, former President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, humorously criticized her uncle's inability to stay awake during his trial proceedings.

The discussion this week, which ventured into Donald Trump's courtroom dozing off, suggested various reasons for his sleepiness, ranging from potential medication side effects to simple fatigue.

"I’m a little worried that narcolepsy runs in the family, but hopefully not," Mary Trump said.

Mary Trump couldn't help but laugh at the thought, given Donald Trump's reputation for being harsh and demeaning towards others.

She highlighted the schadenfreude felt by many as the judge made public the scornful social media posts of potential jurors directed at Donald Trump.

"I think we can’t underestimate the extent of the depth of the narcissistic injury he’s suffering. He’s in a situation in which he has no control, and worse, he is under the control of somebody else. There is somebody else in that room with all of the authority, and he has none. So that’s that’s already problematic for him," she added.

Meanwhile, in a Substack post on Friday, Mary Trump flagged what she saw as concerning efforts by media entities like Fox News to influence the jury in Donald Trump's trial concerning hush-money payments.

Amidst the jury selection, Donald Trump relayed a statement from Fox News host Jesse Watters via Truth Social, insinuating deceit by "undercover liberal activists" during the process, a comment originally made on Fox News' "The Five."

Mary Trump criticized the move on X, formerly Twitter, indicating a grave concern over attempts by certain media sections to intimidate jurors, which she saw as a direct interference with the trial.

She argued that her uncle's actions, even when quoting someone else, amounted to jury tampering and were particularly troubling as jury selection was still underway.

Mary Trump condemned these actions as not just unethical but also dangerous, suggesting they create a climate of fear among jurors. She specifically criticized Fox News for its role in this.

