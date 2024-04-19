Nike's Sneaker Coup: Reportedly Nears Lucrative Deal With Basketball Sensation Caitlin Clark

Loading... Loading...

Nike Inc NKE is reportedly on the brink of finalizing a substantial endorsement deal with basketball sensation Caitlin Clark ahead of her anticipated professional debut scheduled for May.

Clark, recently selected as the first overall pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever following a remarkable collegiate career, had previously enjoyed sponsorship from Nike under a name, image, and likeness arrangement while attending the University of Iowa, reported Bloomberg.

Set to join the ranks of the world’s largest sportswear company, Clark is poised to launch her own signature line of footwear, aligning with Nike’s strategy of cultivating a roster of young basketball talents.

This move comes as renowned athletes such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant approach the twilight of their careers.

Nike’s CEO, John Donahoe, highlighted Clark’s potential during a recent conference call with investors and analysts.

The brand showcased Clark in a commercial aired in March, following her record-breaking performance in NCAA basketball.

As per the report, major athletic brands are turning their focus to women’s sports, drawn by surging viewership and the emergence of new stars. Despite this, female athletes being granted sneaker lines remains relatively rare.

In September, Nike debuted a signature shoe with New York Liberty standout Sabrina Ionescu, a move praised by Donahoe for its broad appeal across genders.

Meanwhile, Puma SE PMMAF has a similar arrangement with Ionescu’s teammate, two-time MVP Breanna Stewart, the report added.

Price Action: NKE shares closed higher by 0.95% at $95.74 on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by pixfly on Shutterstock