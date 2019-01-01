QQQ
Range
89.05 - 93.3
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.19/0.20%
52 Wk
93.68 - 131.35
Mkt Cap
14B
Payout Ratio
7.31
Open
90.57
P/E
39.15
EPS
0.96
Shares
149.6M
Outstanding
Puma SE is engaged in footwear, apparel, and accessories business under the Puma and Cobra Golf brand names. Footwear is the company's leading category. Puma also licenses its brand name for fragrances, eyewear, and watches. Nearly a quarter of the company's sales are direct to consumers through Puma's retail stores, factory outlets, and online channels. The remaining sales are wholesale to Puma's retail partners. Most of the company's revenue is generated in the Americas; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa geographic segments.

Puma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Puma (PMMAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Puma (OTCPK: PMMAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Puma's (PMMAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Puma.

Q

What is the target price for Puma (PMMAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Puma

Q

Current Stock Price for Puma (PMMAF)?

A

The stock price for Puma (OTCPK: PMMAF) is $93.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:14:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Puma (PMMAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Puma.

Q

When is Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF) reporting earnings?

A

Puma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Puma (PMMAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Puma.

Q

What sector and industry does Puma (PMMAF) operate in?

A

Puma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.