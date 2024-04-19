Jack Dorsey Reacts To Elon Musk's Call For Peace And Space Exploration Amid Israel-Iran Conflict Escalation

Loading... Loading...

Twitter co-founder and Block Inc CEO Jack Dorsey responded to a post by Elon Musk about the recent Israeli airstrike on Iran, advocating for peace and space exploration.

What Happened: On Thursday, Dorsey replied to a tweet by Musk, Owner of X, in which the entrepreneur suggested, “We should send rockets not at each other, but rather to the stars”. Dorsey’s response was a single word: “only”.

Musk’s comment came in response to a post by OSINTdefender, an Open Source Intelligence Monitor, reporting on an alleged Israeli airstrike on Iran’s 8th Tactical Airbase.

Why It Matters: The exchange between Dorsey and Musk comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Israel reportedly launched a series of retaliatory strikes on Iran, Syria, and Iraq following an Iranian missile attack on Israel.

The rising tensions and subsequent military actions have had significant impacts on global markets. Stock market futures dipped, oil prices surged over 3%, and gold prices climbed due to the uncertainty surrounding the situation.

