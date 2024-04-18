Israel Reportedly Strikes Iran, Syria, Iraq In Retaliation For Missile, Drone Attack

Loading... Loading...

In a series of alleged retaliatory strikes, Israel reportedly targeted Iran, Syria, and Iraq. The strikes come in response to an Iranian missile attack on Israel.

What Happened: On Friday, Israel reportedly launched a missile strike on Iran, which was followed by explosions in central Iran, southern Syria, and the Baghdad area, as well as the Babil Governorate of Iraq, according to ABC News.

Flight trackers showed that several flights bound for Iran had changed course, including flights from the United Arab Emirates.

Local sources in Syria reported that the airstrikes targeted sites belonging to the Syrian Army in the As-Suwayda and Daraa Governorates of southern Syria. Residents in Erbil and Mosul in Iraq also reported hearing the sounds of fighter jets.

See Also: ‘Once-Trumper’ Scaramucci Warns Re-Electing Ex-President Would Result In ‘American Fascism’ And Be ‘Very

These strikes occurred following a drone and missile attack by Iran on Israel on Saturday night. The Iranian attack was allegedly in response to an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building next to the Iranian embassy in Damascus, resulting in the death of Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior IRGC commander in charge of Iran’s operations in Syria and Lebanon.

Why It Matters: The recent escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran has been a cause for concern. The Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel was seen as a significant shift in their conflict dynamics, potentially edging towards full-scale war.

The U.S. has also intensified economic pressure on Iran following the attack on Israel, imposing new sanctions on individuals and organizations involved in developing Iran's Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) capabilities.

Amid the escalating tensions, China has reiterated its support for Tehran, strengthening its bilateral ties with Iran.

Meanwhile, Israel's top leaders are reportedly in disagreement over the country's war strategy, raising concerns about the potential impact on the Middle East's geopolitical stability.

Read Next: GOP Mega Donor’s Son Throws Support Behind Incumbent President In Biden Vs. Trump Battle

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.