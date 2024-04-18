Elon Musk Reacts To Alleged Israeli Airstrike On Iran: 'Our Tax Dollars Somehow Also Blowing Up Our Tax Dollars'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc, weighed in on the recent Israeli airstrike targeting Iran and expressed his thoughts on the situation.

What Happened: Musk’s comments on X, formerly Twitter, were in response to a post by OSINTdefender, an Open Source Intelligence Monitor focusing on Europe and global conflicts.

The post by OSINTdefender reported that the Israeli Air Force may have targeted the 8th Tactical Airbase of the Iranian Air Force, which houses multiple squadrons of F-14 “Tomcat” fighter aircraft.

Musk’s post read, “Our tax dollars somehow also blowing up our tax dollars.”

See Also: Dogecoin Could Make Elon Musk’s ‘Fate Loves Irony’ Comment Come True If It Flips Ethereum’s Market Cap At Last Bull Run, Says This Crypto Influencer

Why It Matters: The Israeli airstrike comes in the wake of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. Iran recently launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Israel, reportedly in retaliation for an incident in Syria that resulted in the deaths of several Iranian officers.

Israel responded to the attack with a series of alleged retaliatory strikes, targeting Iran, Syria, and Iraq. This has led to a significant escalation of the conflict dynamics between the two countries, potentially edging towards full-scale war.

The U.S. has also intensified economic pressure on Iran in response to the attack on Israel, imposing new sanctions on a network of individuals and organizations involved in developing Iran’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) capabilities.

Amid these tensions, China has reaffirmed its support for Iran and strengthened its bilateral ties with Tehran.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says ‘Bring It On’ After Russian Space Chief Touts Amur Rocket, Says It Can Be Reused Up To 5X More Than SpaceX’s Falcon 9

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.