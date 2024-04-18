AMD and Intel Lead the AI Revolution in Data Centers, Highlighting Advanced GPU Breakthroughs

Loading... Loading...

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD and Intel Corp INTC executives at Data Center World 2024 highlighted the crucial role of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) in revolutionizing data center operations.

They discussed the latest AI and GPU advancements, energy efficiency improvements, AI-driven automation, and the shift in data center infrastructure to accommodate growing AI demands.

Intel’s Jennifer Majernik Huffstetler emphasized that AI’s transformative power relies on a mix of more substantial processors, energy-efficient hardware and software, and GenAI models tailored to specific applications.

She pointed out that most data still needs to be utilized on-premises, and the future lies in developing smaller, domain-specific models for business-specific needs, such as creating AI models trained on company documents to assist consultants with security and accuracy parameters.

Huffstetler stressed the need for innovative cooling solutions, like liquid cooling, to reduce energy consumption by up to 40%.

Laura Smith from AMD said that existing data centers are ill-equipped for AI integration due to structural limitations but urged upgrades to accommodate AI advancements, emphasizing strategic planning with management to understand the investment’s return.

Analysts have highlighted AMD’s strategic positioning in the evolving computing landscape, emphasizing its significant gains in the server CPU market and its successful market share capture in the merchant accelerator sector with the Mi300 series.

This strengthened AMD’s role as a formidable competitor to Nvidia Corp NVDA in the merchant accelerators market. They also flagged the untapped potential of revenue synergies from the acquisition of Xilinx, suggesting a long-term upside of over $10 billion.

AMD shares traded higher by 0.35% at $154.50 at the last check Thursday.

