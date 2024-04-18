Sony's Latest Bravia Series Elevates At-Home Streaming with Advanced Picture Settings and AI Features

Loading... Loading...

Sony Group Corp SONY has launched a significant update to its Bravia television line, introducing four new models tailored for streaming content enthusiasts.

It marks the first substantial refresh of the Bravia series since its debut in 2005, with the Bravia 9 leading as the flagship model.

Aimed at bringing cinema into the home, these TVs boast innovative features designed to enhance the viewing experience for movies, TV series, and sports. With prices starting at $599.99, the release details for Japan remain pending, Nikkei Asia reports.

The “Cinema Is Coming Home” series, particularly the Bravia 9, is engineered to automatically adapt its picture settings based on the content being streamed.

It is initially compatible with Amazon Prime Video. For example, in “The Boys,” the TV applies a yellow filter to specific scenes to enhance storytelling.

Sony integrates technology from its professional monitors, allowing for precise backlight control with mini-LED lights, ensuring a more realistic image quality.

Sony’s strategy caters to viewers shifting from traditional broadcast to streaming services, reflecting a broader entertainment consumption transformation.

Predictions indicate a significant decline in U.S. households subscribing to conventional pay TV services by 2027 while streaming revenue will likely soar to approximately $165 billion.

The rising popularity of platforms such as Netflix Inc NFLX and Walt Disney Co DIS Disney+ has significantly increased the content available on streaming services in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, and Germany.

Nikkei Asia writes that Nielsen highlighted a major change in TV viewing patterns, noting that for the first time in the U.S., traditional broadcast and cable TV channels’ combined viewership fell below 50%, while streaming platforms saw a significant increase.

Price Action: SONY shares traded higher by 0.15% at $81.70 premarket on the last check Thursday.

