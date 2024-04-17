Loading... Loading...

Michael Cohen, the former attorney of Donald Trump, has ridiculed the ex-president’s complaints about his hush money trial potentially clashing with his son’s graduation.

What Happened: Speaking on the “Political Beatdown” podcast, Cohen found it “comical” that Trump is making a fuss about this issue, especially since he missed significant family events due to his association with Trump.

“I missed my 25th anniversary and my wife's 50th birthday because I was in Otisville, in part because of things that I had done at the direction and for the benefit of Donald Trump,” Cohen said.

He added, “So, before I start shedding a tear for him, for Barron, and, I'm sure Melania is extremely excited he's not going to be there. Rest assured I'm not losing any sleep nor I'm going to shed a tear that Trump can't go to Barron's graduation.”

Cohen, who is set to be a key witness in Trump’s trial, has been vocal about his criticism of his former boss. Trump’s trial, which began on Monday, revolves around allegations of hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep quiet about their alleged affair.

Trump’s former right-hand man was sentenced to three years in prison for lying to Congress and campaign finance violations related to the payments.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trial has been the subject of much attention, with various developments unfolding. The judge overseeing the trial recently denied Trump’s request to attend the Supreme Court’s oral arguments on presidential immunity, citing the ongoing hush money trial.

Trump’s niece, a clinical psychologist, also commented on the trial, stating that it would give the jury a front-row seat to Trump’s behavior.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Trump was mocked by Democrats for allegedly dozing off during the trial, with his jaw falling on his chest. However, Alina Habba, the attorney representing former President Donald Trump, has refuted claims that Trump fell asleep during the preliminary stages of jury selection. "If anything, he’s probably brutally bored," said Habba.

According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 45.6% support among voters, While Biden trailed with 45.4% support.

