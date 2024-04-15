Marjorie Taylor Greene Attempts To Defend Trump In Hush Money Trial, Ends Up Bungling It Up Entirely

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) attempted to defend Donald Trump in the backdrop of the ongoing trial concerning former President Donald Trump’s alleged hush money payments.

What Happened: On Monday, Greene took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her views on the trial. She stated, “Stormy Daniels said the affair never happened and Michael Cohen committed perjury and is a serial liar. This political show trial shouldn't be happening!”

The tweet comes in the wake of the ongoing trial where Trump is accused of falsifying business records in connection with his alleged hush-money payments to the adult actor Stormy Daniels. The trial began on Monday and has been a subject of intense media scrutiny.

The claim of Stormy Daniels denying an affair with Trump, based on a released document, lacks context. The statement was made in January 2018 but was later recanted, with Daniels citing pressure due to a non-disclosure agreement, according to a fact check carried out by the Associated Press.

Amid investigations into hush money payments, some attempt to portray the old denial as new evidence. However, this statement was widely reported at the time and was contested by Daniels herself, who later asserted that she had indeed had an affair with Trump.

Why It Matters: The trial is centered around payments made ahead of the 2016 election, which are alleged to have been hush money. Trump’s legal team has been contesting several pretrial rulings and seeking the removal of the trial judge, claiming these factors have significantly hindered Trump’s defense. The trial has been labeled as ‘historic’ and ‘unprecedented’ by Trump’s lawyer.

The outcome of the trial could have significant implications for Trump’s future political ambitions, including a potential 2024 campaign.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.