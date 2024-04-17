UN Seeks $2.8B for Palestinian Aid Amid Looming Famine in Gaza

Loading... Loading...

The United Nations has launched an urgent appeal for humanitarian aid to support Palestinians, with a focus on the critical situation in Gaza.

What Happened: The United Nations is calling for $2.8 billion in aid to help 3 million Palestinians grappling with severe shortages. AP News reported the acute crisis in Gaza, worsened by recent conflicts.

Andrea De Domenico, head of the U.N. humanitarian office for Gaza and the West Bank, stressed the urgent need for funds to address food scarcity and rebuild infrastructure, including health facilities like the damaged Shifa Hospital.

The U.N. has been advocating for increased humanitarian access to Gaza, especially the north where famine looms. Despite some progress, such as border crossing openings, Israeli restrictions continue to hinder aid delivery.

In northern Gaza, 70% of the population is on the brink of starvation. The U.N. has reduced its initial aid request from $4 billion to $2.8 billion, reflecting the operational challenges in the conflict-affected area. Most of the funds are intended for Gaza, with a portion for the West Bank, which is also facing escalating violence.

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Trying To Oust Speaker Mike Johnson — Except She Has No GOP Allies

Why It Matters: The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is unfolding against a backdrop of shifting international stances and military actions. former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David M Friedman, criticized President Joe Biden‘s altered approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict, moving from a position of eliminating Hamas to one of capitulation.

Adding to the tensions, a recent Israeli airstrike resulted in the deaths of three sons and four grandchildren of a prominent Hamas leader, as confirmed by the Israeli military. This strike has likely contributed to the urgency of the U.N.’s appeal for aid, as the cycle of violence continues to exacerbate the humanitarian situation.

Read Next: Mark Cuban’s $288M Wire Transfer To IRS: A Veiled Jab At Trump?

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.