Donald Trump Says He Will Testify At Hush Money Trial Following Previous Attempts To Stall It: 'All I Can Do Is Tell The Truth'

The hush money trial involving former President Donald Trump is set to proceed as scheduled for Monday jury selection, following a decisive ruling from New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan.

Merchan dismissed Trump's latest attempt to postpone the trial, citing concerns over "pretrial publicity" as unfounded, while particularly noting that much of the attention has resulted from Trump's actions.

In his ruling, Justice Merchan addressed the defense's claim that an impartial jury could not be convened due to biased media coverage against Trump.

He argued that postponing the trial indefinitely is not a viable solution, especially considering Trump's significant role in generating public discourse surrounding his legal battles.

The judge also highlighted that Trump has faced similar situations in recent years, referencing the former president's involvement in various legal cases and his tendency to critique those he believes are against him publicly, reported Business Insider.

The decision to proceed with the trial underscores the court's confidence in the jury selection process to mitigate potential biases among jurors.

On Friday, Trump declared his willingness to testify under oath in the trial.

“All I can do is tell the truth, and the truth is that there’s no case,” said Trump.

Trump addressed the press conference alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Trump's defense team had previously argued that a fair trial in Manhattan was impossible due to a prejudiced jury pool, a claim that prosecutors and now Merchan have effectively refuted.

Trump faces allegations of falsifying Trump Organization business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, which was intended to prevent her from disclosing a 2006 sexual encounter with him ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump denies the charges and Daniels' claims. As the trial proceeds, it marks a historic moment with Trump being the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges.

