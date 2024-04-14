Governor Greg Abbott Credits Texas For US Economic Growth, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Criticizes 'Bidenomics' And More: Top Economics News This Week

Loading... Loading...

As the week wraps up, a flurry of economic commentary has left investors and policy watchers with much to ponder. From the Lone Star State’s governor touting Texas as a national economic powerhouse to high-profile financial experts sounding alarms on inflation and interest rates, the discourse has been as varied as it is impactful. Let’s dive into the highlights from this weekend’s economic discussions.

Greg Abbott Credits Texas for U.S. Economic Health

During a “Fox News Sunday” interview, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, claimed that the robust Texas economy is a significant driver of the overall U.S. economic success. He pointed out that Texas’s GDP growth is surpassing the national average, suggesting that the state’s economic performance is a boon for the country. This assertion comes at a time when the national economic picture is being scrutinized from multiple angles.

Read the full article here.

Peter Schiff’s Dire Inflation Prediction

Economist Peter Schiff has taken to his X account to share a grim outlook on inflation, going beyond the cautionary tone set by JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. Schiff believes that the inflation situation is more severe than suggested, hinting at a looming crisis exacerbated by excessive government spending in the U.S.

Read the full article here.

Robert Kiyosaki Criticizes ‘Bidenomics’

See Also: Stocks Bounce Back With Tech, Gold Gaining After Modest Producer Inflation Data: What’s Driving Markets Thursday?

Bestselling author Robert Kiyosaki has taken a swipe at the economic policies under President Biden’s administration, labeling them as ‘BIDENOMICS’ and dismissing them as a joke. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Kiyosaki expressed his concern about the rampant inflation that, in his view, is devastating American households.

Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Cathie Wood Points Out Concerning Job Trends

Despite a strong jobs report, Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management has raised concerns about the nature of recent job gains. Economist Marko Bjegovic highlighted that while private payrolls have seen downward revisions, government jobs have been on the rise, marking one of the largest increases on record. Wood suggests that this trend may not bode well for the future of the economy.

Read the full article here.

Jim Cramer’s Take on Fed Rate Cuts

Commentator Jim Cramer has analyzed the recent nonfarm payroll report and its implications for Federal Reserve policy. He emphasized the strength of the economy and suggested that investors should not expect the Fed to implement rate cuts anytime soon. The robust job growth and stable unemployment rate underscore his view that the economy does not require such measures at this juncture.

Read the full article here.

Read Next: Will Main Street Banks Outshine Wall Street In Q1 2024 Earnings?

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Navdeep Yadav The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.