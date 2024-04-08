'Rich Dad Poor Dad's' Robert Kiyosaki Calls 'Bidenomics' A Joke, Says 'Inflation Is Eating American Families Alive'

Loading... Loading...

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad,’ has slammed the economic policies of the Biden administration, terming it as ‘BIDENOMICS’ and calling it ‘a joke.’

What Happened: Kiyosaki expressed his dissatisfaction with X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding the current economic situation under President Biden’s administration. He voiced his concern over the rising inflation that is ‘eating American families alive.’

Kiyosaki further criticized the administration by stating that the only product decreasing in price is Fentanyl. He sarcastically thanked the President and compared him to a ‘Pusher Man’, a term used during his childhood for people involved in illegal drug trade.

The author’s comments reflect his discontent with the current economic policies, which he believes adversely affect American families.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s criticism comes in the wake of his previous alarm about the American public’s financial future following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish inflation commentary.

Earlier in March, it was noted that President Biden had been subtly avoiding the term ‘Bidenomics‘ in his speeches as Republicans used it against him. This could potentially be a key issue in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Adding to the economic worries, Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan, warned of persistent inflationary pressures and higher interest rates

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia Commons

