Google's Sundar Pichai Grapples With AI Mishaps, Nvidia 'Caitlin Clark' Of Stock Market And More: This Week In AI

Another week has passed, and it’s time to catch up on some of the most significant stories that unfolded over the weekend. From Google’s Sundar Pichai dealing with AI-related challenges to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management trimming its position in a major AI player, here’s a quick recap of the recent events.

Despite Gemini Controversy, Google Holds Title Of America’s Most Innovative Company

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google has once again secured the top position in the list of "America's Most Innovative Companies 2024," despite facing internal criticism and AI-related challenges. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google’s parent company, has been at the helm of the company during these turbulent times.

Nvidia ‘Caitlin Clark’ Of Stock Market

Nvidia Corp. NVDA has pulled back from record high levels in recent sessions and yet has been a standout among stocks. An analyst on Thursday compared the stock with an American collegiate basketball legend.

AI Could Consume 25% Of US Power By 2030, Warns Arm CEO

Without improved energy efficiency, artificial intelligence (AI) data centres could potentially reach a quarter of the U.S. power requirements by the end of the decade.

Congress’ Best Trader Bought And Sold This Stock

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), who is well-known for his stock trading activity, benefited from the increase in the share price of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Sheds Nearly $4M Nvidia Shares And Trims Position In This AI Peer

Cathie Wood-run Ark Investment Management on Monday sold more shares of AI stalwart Nvidia Corp. even as the market has factored in continued outperformance for the stock.

