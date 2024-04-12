Can Gemini Read All Harry Potter Books At Once? Former Google Employee 'Tried It' And Here's What Happened Next

Loading... Loading...

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google has recently updated its AI model, Gemini 1.5 Pro, allowing it to process more tokens than before. Now, a former Google employee has discovered that Gemini can read several Harry Potter books at once and generate detailed character graphs.

What Happened: The latest version of Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro model, unveiled at the Cloud Next event on Monday, can process approximately 5.7 out of 7 Harry Potter books at once.

The AI also can create intricate character graphs, providing a depth of detail that is not achievable through raw data alone.

Harry Potter Books. Image via Shutterstock

The poster also noted that the AI’s knowledge of the characters is not solely based on internal training, as it can also generate new connections in the graph, expanding it indefinitely. This suggests that Gemini's understanding comes from the context of the books rather than pre-existing knowledge.

Interestingly, the AI’s character graph does not include characters from books 6 and 7, such as Xenophilius Lovegood and Gellert Grindelwald, but heavily features characters from the fourth and fifth books.

Why It Matters: Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model has had a controversial few weeks since its launch in February. After it was found that Gemini generated fake Super Bowl statistics, Google's AI chatbot landed itself in another controversy after it failed to generate accurate images of famous personalities, including its co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

In February, it was reported that the AI could analyze an hour-long Joe Rogan podcast or a whole small book. This was a significant development, as it allowed users to sift through large volumes of content efficiently.

More recently, AI was highlighted for its potential to transform gaming experiences and streamline insurance claims.

The AI’s ability to read and comprehend complex narratives, as demonstrated in the Harry Potter experiment, further underscores its potential to revolutionize various industries.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Google