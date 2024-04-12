Elon Musk Weighs In On House Judiciary GOP's Twitter Poll About Warrantless Spying By FBI And President Biden: 'Let's See What The Public Thinks'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has weighed in on a buzz-worthy poll conducted by the House Judiciary GOP on X, formerly Twitter.

What Happened: The House Judiciary GOP’s handle on Thursday posted a poll on X, asking, “Should Joe Biden and the FBI be able to spy on you without a warrant?” The options were Yes and No.

At the time of writing, 91.4% of the respondents had chosen “No,” while 8.6% had clicked on “Yes.” The poll had already garnered 216,627 votes, with seven hours remaining.

Responding to this poll, Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, and then rebranded it as X, said, “Let's see what the public thinks.”

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

See Also: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Disagrees With Nvidia’s Jensen Huang That Anyone Can Make Their Own Neural Network: ‘

Why It Matters: The poll’s subject matter is a hot-button issue, with ongoing debates about government surveillance powers. This issue has been highlighted by figures such as Edward Snowden, who has previously advocated for a warrant for searches of Americans' communications.

Last year in December, it was reported that big tech companies like Google and Apple have been approached by unidentified governments seeking data from push notifications, raising concerns about global surveillance.

The former defense contractor and whistleblower, Snowden in January praised a group of Chinese programmers for creating an ecosystem of apps and protocols to combat internet censorship, highlighting the ongoing battle for privacy and freedom in the digital age.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Sundar Pichai’s Google Grapples With AI Mishaps Amid Worker Criticism, Yet Holds Title Of America’s Most Innovative Company

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.