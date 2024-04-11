Edward Snowden Slams Speaker Mike Johnson Over His Stance On Warrantless Spying Allegedly Being Used To Target Trump: 'Heed The Nation's Voice. Get A Warrant'

Loading... Loading...

Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor-turned-whistleblower, has made a strong case for a warrant for searches of Americans’ communications. His comments come amid ongoing debates about government surveillance powers and Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) flip-flop when it comes to the use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) against American citizens.

What Happened: On Thursday, Snowden took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his views on the current state of government surveillance and the use of the FISA 702 provisions.

He emphasized that there are exceptions for national security emergencies, such as the “72-hour rule” and exigent circumstances, which do not hinder genuine national security efforts.

Snowden, who has firsthand experience with FISA 702 from his time at the NSA, stated that nothing he has seen justifies opposition to the government’s obligation to seek a warrant for searches of Americans’ communications.

He pointed out that agencies like the NSA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have historically shown a willingness to sidestep legal constraints.

“So please, reassure the good Speaker that there is no danger in imposing a warrant requirement. No amount of black-letter law will ever restrain these agencies in a case they consider to be of national importance.,” he wrote

“Heed the nation’s voice. Get a warrant.”

If the Speaker is sincere, members must press him, because there is