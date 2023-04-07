Legacy Blue Check Holders, Elon Musk's Twitter May Finally Begin Taking Your Coveted Blue Badges

Remember when Elon Musk’s Twitter informed users that starting April 1, it will remove traditional blue checkmarks — Seems like now the platform has started taking some concrete actions.

What Happened: On Thursday after, the Twitter Verified account began mass unfollowing all the legacy blue check mark holders.

As of now, the account is no longer following anyone.

It appears the Twitter Verified account was only following legacy verified accounts before the launch of Twitter Blue.

Why It’s Important: Twitter had notified legacy verified accounts about the winding down of their program and the removal of checkmarks for those who did not have a Twitter Blue subscription.

The expected reduction in verified accounts did not occur on that day barring the New York Times, which refused to pay the $8 monthly subscription after losing the blue badge on Twitter.

The messaging around the blue checkmark was also modified, saying, “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account,” instead of having separate messages for Twitter Blue and legacy subscribers.”

Musk previously also told non-subscribers that starting April 15, they would not be able to access features like the ability to vote on the platform.

