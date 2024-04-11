Ford Slashes F-150 Lightning Prices Again This Year To Thrive In Ultra-Competitive EV Market: Here's How Much Its Models Cost Now

Loading... Loading...

Ford Motor Company F is reportedly cutting prices on its 2024 F-150 Lightning electric truck again this year, by up to $5,500, to remain competitive in a crowded EV market.

Price Cuts and New Trims: According to CarsDirect, Ford informed dealerships about the price changes via a bulletin last week.

The most significant reduction is $5,500 for the Flash trim, introduced this year, with the Extended Range battery pack, bringing its price down to $67,995 (from $73,495).

2024 F-150 Lightning Price Changes

Trim Level Previous Price New Price Price Reduction Pro (Standard Range) $54,995 $54,995 – XLT (Standard Range) $64,995 $62,995 $2,000 Flash (Extended Range) $73,495 $67,995 $5,500 Lariat (Extended Range) $79,495 $76,995 $2,500 Platinum (Extended Range) $84,995 $84,995 –

Why It Matters: These price adjustments make the F-150 Lightning a more attractive option for potential EV buyers, especially considering the increasingly competitive landscape and slowing market growth.

It’s also worth noting that the electric truck still qualifies for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, as its MSRP excluding destination falls under $80,000.

Strategic Moves? The price cuts are part of Ford’s broader strategy in the EV market. In December, the legacy automaker reduced production targets due to shifting market demands and just a month later, reduced prices for the F-150 Lightning.

Thanks to those adjustments, Ford saw an impressive 86% jump in U.S. electric vehicle sales during the first quarter of 2024.

