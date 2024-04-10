GOP's Mike Lawler Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's Letter To Speaker Johnson A 'Bunch Of Hogwash'

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) has expressed his disapproval of a letter written by GOP member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), which was aimed at Speaker Mike Johnson.

What Happened: Lawler made an appearance on CNN to discuss Greene’s letter, which he referred to as “a bunch of hogwash.”

The letter, penned by Greene and sent the same day, detailed her complaints against Johnson, accusing him of “serving the Democrats” and mismanaging government funds. She also threatened to initiate a vote to remove Johnson from his leadership role.

Lawler expressed his shock at Greene’s actions, particularly in light of the recent turmoil caused by the ousting of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He argued that the GOP should concentrate on governance and acting as a counterbalance to the Biden administration, rather than indulging in internal disputes.

"I mean, at the end of the day here, the American people elected a House Republican majority to govern, to serve as a check and balance on the Biden administration, not to fight amongst ourselves," Lawler said.

Lawler also defended Johnson’s conservative credentials, drawing attention to the significant differences between their respective districts. Lawler’s district was won by Joe Biden, whereas Johnson’s district is one of the most conservative in the country.

Lawler concluded by calling for unity within the party, underlining the importance of passing the agenda that the American people want, including supporting U.S. allies.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Greene has targeted Johnson. Earlier in April, she had criticized Johnson’s stance on Ukraine funding, calling him a "damn fool." She has also made unfounded blackmail claims against Johnson, causing tensions within the GOP.

Despite her controversial actions, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy defended Greene as a ‘serious legislator‘. However, her continuous efforts to oust Johnson have raised questions among voters about her intentions and the stability of the GOP leadership.

Image Via Shutterstock

