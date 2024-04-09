Elon Musk Reacts As Former GOP Presidential Candidate Warns Of 'Another 9/11-Scale Tragedy' Amid Rising Border Crisis: 'Only A Matter Of Time'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned about the potential security implications of leaving the southern border open.

What Happened: Musk quoted a post by Vivek Ramaswamy, former GOP presidential candidate and entrepreneur, who expressed concern over the potential threat posed by illegal aliens crossing the southern border.

Ramaswamy wrote, “If we don't seal our southern border & start mass deportations, we're paving the way for another 9/11-scale tragedy: even if only 0.1% of illegal aliens who've crossed our border have hostile intentions, that's tens of thousands of would-be attackers. Downright frightening.”

Musk replied, “Only a matter of time.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s comment aligns with his previous reactions to U.S. immigration policies. He recently agreed with the House Judiciary GOP’s claim that the Biden administration is facilitating the entry of migrants into the U.S.

Furthermore, Musk has criticized New York City’s $53 million program that provides financial assistance to illegal immigrants. He pointed to the burden on taxpayers and the allocation of funds to undocumented individuals.

However, Musk’s stance on immigration is not one-dimensional. He has also called for an easier immigration process for skilled workers, emphasizing the importance of attracting talented individuals to the U.S. economy.

