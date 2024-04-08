Amid Kim Jong Un's Growing Nuclear Threat, South Korea Launches 2nd Spy Satellite Aboard SpaceX

Loading... Loading...

South Korea has achieved another milestone in its space capabilities by launching its second indigenous spy satellite amidst growing security concerns with North Korea.

What Happened: South Korea has successfully placed its second indigenous spy satellite into orbit, utilizing a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, Reuters reported on Monday. This strategic move occurs as tensions with North Korea escalate over space-based military capabilities.

The satellite was launched from the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida and was broadcast live on social media platforms, including YouTube. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 2317 GMT on Sunday, and after 45 minutes, the satellite separated and entered its intended orbit.

Approximately two hours and 40 minutes post-launch, the satellite established communication with a ground station, as confirmed by South Korea’s defense ministry. This event marks the second successful deployment following the initial spy satellite launch from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base in December.

The urgency of these launches is underscored by a regional race for military dominance in space with North Korea, which has also announced its ambition to launch three new spy satellites in 2024. After North Korea declared its satellite launch last November, South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik hinted at the possibility of North Korea deploying another spy satellite by mid-April, based on military intelligence.

The newly orbited South Korean satellite is equipped with advanced synthetic aperture radar (SAR), which enables image capture under any weather conditions and enhances the country’s reconnaissance capabilities.

Why It Matters: The launch of South Korea’s second spy satellite is critical to the nation’s defense strategy, especially in light of recent developments involving North Korea. An expert recently confirmed that North Korea’s first spy satellite, Malligyong-1, is not only operational but also capable of maneuvering in orbit.

The Bandwagon-1 mission’s success comes at a time when geopolitical tensions are on the rise, with North Korea’s recent test-firing of a new hypersonic missile and its claims of full nuclear capabilities.

Additionally, North Korea had launched ballistic missiles into the sea during U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken‘s visit to Seoul in March. These actions underscore the importance of having a robust and versatile satellite infrastructure to monitor such threats and maintain global security.

Photo courtesy: SpaceX

