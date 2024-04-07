Biden Set To Warn Beijing As China, Philippines Feud Over World War 2-Era Ship In South China Sea: 'Underestimating The Potential For Escalation'

Loading... Loading...

In the upcoming summits with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., President Joe Biden is expected to express serious concerns over China’s escalating activities in the South China Sea.

What Happened: Biden will discuss the situation around the Second Thomas Shoal, a submerged reef in the Spratly Islands. The Chinese coast guard has allegedly used water cannons to prevent the Philippines from resupplying marines on the Sierra Madre, a ship lodged on the reef for 25 years, reported The Financial Times.

Senior US officials disclosed that Biden will stress that the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty covers the Sierra Madre. The President expressed “deep concern” about the situation in a recent conversation with President Xi Jinping.

One official cautioned, “China is underestimating the potential for escalation. China needs to examine its tactics or risk some serious blowback.”

Admiral John Aquilino, head of US Indo-Pacific command, echoed this sentiment in a warning to a delegation of retired Chinese military officers and Cui Tiankai, China's former ambassador to the US.

The US is wary about setting a “red line” with Beijing, as officials believe China may think its actions fall below the threshold of the US commitments under the mutual defense treaty.

Bonnie Glaser, a China expert at the German Marshall Fund, highlighted the “greatest risk of a direct US-China military confrontation today is at Second Thomas Shoal”.

Loading... Loading...

Jose Manuel Romualdez, Philippine ambassador to the US, stated that the two allies hope the treaty will never have to be invoked, but warned, “we will not hesitate to do so” if necessary.

See Also: Donald Trump Says It Would Be A ‘Great Honor’ If He Were Jailed For Breaching Gag Order: ‘I Will Gladly Become A Modern Day Nelson Mandela’

Why It Matters: The US has previously reaffirmed its commitment to defend the Philippines amid rising tensions in the South China Sea.

However, China has accused the US of undermining its peace and sovereignty after a US warship allegedly intruded into its territorial waters. The escalating tensions have led China to warn of a crossroads in its relations with the Philippines over maritime disputes.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: Donald Trump Reportedly Hid Billionaire’s Bond Offer From Court To Save Millions

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.