US Reaffirms 'Ironclad Commitment' To Defend Philippines Amid Tensions With China: 'Most Important Is We Stand Together...Against Any Provocative Actions'

In a significant move underscoring the U.S.’s dedication to its allies in Southeast Asia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated the nation’s commitment to defending the Philippines. This comes amid heightened tensions in the South China Sea, a region critical for international trade and security.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Blinken emphasized America’s staunch commitment to defending the Philippines in light of escalating tensions with China in the South China Sea, CNN reported.

During a news conference in Manila alongside his Philippine counterpart, Blinken expressed concerns over China’s actions that compromise the vision of a “free, open Indo-Pacific.”

"Most important is we stand together in our determination to uphold international law – for the Philippines, for everyone else – against any provocative actions," he said.

Blinken referred to a 1951 mutual defense treaty, describing it as “ironclad” and affirming that it covers armed attacks on Philippine forces and assets in the South China Sea. He underscored the commitment of both nations to uphold international law against any provocative actions by China.

The recent confrontations include a Chinese coast guard vessel using a water cannon on a Philippine boat, causing injuries to sailors. These incidents have raised alarms over the potential for a broader regional conflict.

Despite the increased partnership with the U.S., Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo stated that Manila remains dedicated to peaceful diplomacy for resolving disputes.

China, on the other hand, maintains its claim of “indisputable sovereignty” over the South China Sea, contradicting a 2016 international tribunal ruling. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed U.S. involvement in the maritime issues between China and the Philippines.

The reaffirmation of U.S. support comes ahead of a White House summit where President Joe Biden will host leaders from the Philippines and Japan to discuss cooperation on various regional issues.

Why It Matters: The U.S. has consistently shown its resolve to support the Philippines against Chinese assertiveness in the region. President Joe Biden vowed to intervene militarily if the Philippines were attacked, affirming the “ironclad” nature of the U.S. commitment, especially concerning the South China Sea.

This commitment is set against a backdrop of China’s increased military expenditure, which saw a 7.2% rise to 1.67 trillion yuan for 2024. The increase is part of a continuing trend of military budget growth, coinciding with China’s heightened focus on Taiwan and its maritime claims.

