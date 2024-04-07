Donald Trump Fundraiser In Palm Beach Surpasses Joe Biden's NYC Gala In Millions Raised

Loading... Loading...

On Saturday, a fundraising dinner held by former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, reportedly raised over $50.5 million for his presidential campaign, dwarfing President Joe Biden's recent $26 million haul at a celebrity-filled New York City event.

Hosted by billionaire John Paulson, the event attracted a convoy of luxury vehicles and a gathering of affluent donors.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee celebrated this fundraising milestone, asserting that it underscores the campaign's readiness and resources to secure a victory in the November election.

Unlike the star-studded affair for Biden at Radio City Music Hall, Trump's event offered a more intimate setting among palm trees and elite residences, further emphasizing the campaign's strategic efforts to bridge the financial gap with Democrats, reported The New York Times.

An invitation suggested donations up to $814,600 to the Trump 47 Committee, reflecting a shared fundraising effort among Trump's campaign, the RNC and state parties.

Trump, known for his love of superlatives, had anticipated the event on Truth Social, promising it would be the "biggest night in Fund Raising of ALL TIME!!!".

The dinner saw about 100 guests, including notable Trump allies and megadonors like Rebekah Mercer, Linda McMahon and Robert Bigelow. However, some co-chairs, like John Catsimatidis, were unable to attend due to prior commitments.

While the Trump campaign and the RNC boasted of raising $65.6 million in March, their best month yet, the Biden campaign raised a remarkable $90 million in the same period.

