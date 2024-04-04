Having Failed To Secure Unity Candidate Against Biden, Trump, No Labels Says It's Bowing Out Of 2024 Presidential Race

Loading... Loading...

The centrist group No Labels has decided to withdraw its plans to run a presidential ticket in the 2024 election, citing their failure to secure a suitable candidate.

What Happened: As reported by The New York Times, the decision was announced by No Labels leader Nancy Jacobson on Thursday. The group had previously raised $60 million for a bipartisan “unity ticket,” but faced numerous rejections from prominent Republicans and Democrats.

No Labels had assured its donors and members that it would field a candidate if President Biden and former President Donald J. Trump were the main parties’ nominees. “Today, No Labels is ending our effort to put forth a Unity ticket in the 2024 presidential election,” Jacobson stated.

Jacobson further added, “Americans remain more open to an independent presidential run and hungrier for unifying national leadership than ever before. But No Labels has always said we would only offer our ballot line to a ticket if we could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House. No such candidates emerged, so the responsible course of action is for us to stand down.”

Why It Matters: The decision by No Labels follows a series of events that led to this outcome. In March, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie considered running in the 2024 presidential election on a potential "No Labels" ticket.

However, Christie later opted out of running for president alongside No Labels, leaving the centrist group without another prominent candidate for its suggested third-party ticket.

The 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be a tight race, with former President Donald Trump leading in several key swing states, according to recent polls. This decision by No Labels means one less outsider campaign for the major parties to contend with in the upcoming election.

