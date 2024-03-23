Chris Christie Mulls 2024 Presidential Run On No Labels Ticket, Says He Aims To Avert 'Misery Of Second Trump Term'

Loading... Loading...

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is leaving open the possibility of running in the 2024 presidential election on a potential “No Labels” ticket.

The former GOP presidential candidate, who ended his White House bid in January, appeared to keep the option of a third-party run open during an interview with former Obama adviser David Axelrod on his podcast “The Axe Files,” released Thursday, The Hill reported Thursday.

Axelrod mentioned that Christie has been discussed as a possible No Labels candidate.

Christie, known for his vocal opposition to former President Donald Trump during his campaign, mentioned hurdles he’d need to overcome before contemplating a third-party bid, stating the country must not go through “the misery of a second Trump term.

“There’s a lot between actually running yourself and nothing,” Christie said.

“But I wouldn’t preclude anything at this point. I would just say that there are a number of hurdles to get over before I would actually consider running as a third-party,” The Hill added.

Democrats have expressed concerns that a third-party candidate could potentially disrupt the general election, potentially providing Trump with an advantage in his anticipated face-off against Biden in November.

Back in July, while still in the Republican race, the former governor referred to a No Labels campaign as “a fool’s errand,” the report read.

“Well, what I’ve said in the past is that, I’d have to see a path for anybody, not just me, but I think anybody who would accept that would need to see a path to 270 electoral votes,” Christie said in early February.

Several moderate lawmakers, such as retiring Sen. Joe Manchin and current Senate GOP candidate Larry Hogan, have opted out of joining the No Labels ticket.

Just last week, No Labels revealed a committee of 12 individuals tasked with determining the candidates who will feature on the organization’s “unity ticket,” The Hill reported.

