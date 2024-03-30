Chris Christie Opts Out of No Labels' Presidential Bid Amid Donald Trump's Solid Chances, Centrist Group Faces Further Setback

Loading... Loading...

Chris Christie has opted out of running for president alongside No Labels, leaving the centrist group without another prominent candidate for its suggested third-party ticket.

The ex-governor of New Jersey, who concluded his second Republican presidential bid before the commencement of this year’s primaries, mentioned receiving “encouragement” to consider a third-party candidacy but has decided against it, reported Politico.

Christie had been contemplating the possibility of a third-party presidential bid, with suggestions for him to run on a unity ticket proposed by No Labels.

“I believe we need a country that once again feels like everyone has a stake in what we’re doing and leadership that strives to bring people together, instead of using anger to divide us. While I believe this is a conversation that needs to be had with the American people, I also believe that if there is not a pathway to win and if my candidacy in any way, shape or form would help Donald Trump become president again, then it is not the way forward,” Christie said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

Christie, known for criticizing Trump, initially rejected the idea of a third-party candidacy while directly challenging the former president in the primary. However, he reconsidered the option after withdrawing from the Republican race.

Upon leaving the race in January, Christie stated, “I am going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again. And that’s more important than my own personal ambition.”

No Labels has faced a series of rejections. Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema have both declined the idea of running for president on a third-party ticket.

Additionally, former Republican Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, considered another potential candidate, chose to pursue a Senate bid instead.

Most recently, the group faced another setback as former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan declined its offer.

