Elon Musk Advocates 'Protecting Kids At All Costs' While Being 'Cool With Adults' On Gender Identity Debate

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has voiced his opinion on the sensitive issue of children and gender identity.

What Happened: In a recent post, Musk stated his belief in safeguarding children while supporting adults’ freedom to make their own choices.

“I'm cool with adults doing whatever they want, so long as it doesn't harm others, but kids need to be protected at all costs,” he wrote.

Musk’s post was in response to a post by Ian Miles Cheong, who cited a 15-year longitudinal study from the Netherlands. The study found that a significant number of children who initially identified as “gender-questioning” or “gender-confused” eventually grew out of it.

Why It Matters: Musk’s stance on this issue is particularly noteworthy given his past involvement with gender identity matters. His daughter, for instance, had legally changed her gender identity and last name.

Furthermore, Musk’s tweet comes in the wake of his controversial actions on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. After acquiring X, Musk reversed the platform’s pronoun policy and began shadowbanning accounts for misgendering, leading to a significant drop in advertising revenue.

Moreover, Musk had previously expressed concern over a study that found children as young as four years old visiting transgender hormone clinics.

Photo via Shutterstock

