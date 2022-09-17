Elon Musk Reacts To Study Which Finds Young Children Visiting Transgender Hormone Clinic

Excerpts of a research paper on providing hormonal treatment to young children was shared by the “American Accountability Foundation,” and it left Elon Musk pensive.

The research paper presented as part of the Medical University of South Carolina’s annual research day 2021 showed that the average age of the first visit to the Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic at MSUC was 13.6 years, with ages ranging from four to 18 years old. The paper noted that the clinic's endocrine gender-affirming therapy to transgender youth had been linked to improved mental health outcomes.

It contended that these youths may not seek endocrine care in South Carolina due to fear of discrimination and/or lack of affirming care. It also blamed then-proposed legislation to criminalize the providers for the trend.

“In the future, hopefully more patients and at younger ages will be referred to affirming providers so that medical options such as pubertal suppression,” it added.

Quote-tweeting the paper, the right-wing American Accountability Foundation said the MUSC’s pediatric clinic has four-year-olds coming through its transgender hormone clinic.

In reply to American Accountability Foundation’s tweet, Musk asked, “Is it really true that four-year-olds are receiving hormone treatment?”

Twitterati also chimed in with their views

“Stating the obvious here..but really any thing [sic] like this shouldn’t be discussed till the child turns 18+ at least,” one said. “Maybe parents & specialists should stay neutral until that point & let a child make up their own mind, as they develop into an independent adult.”

Incidentally, Musk’s teen-aged child in April had filed in the Los Angeles country court to have their gender and name changed in the birth certificate, which was subsequently granted by the court.

Photo: Created using images from TED Conference on flickr